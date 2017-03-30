34th annual Fort Washita Rendezvous happening this weekend

FORT WASHITA -- Looking for something to do this weekend? Why not go back in time at Fort Washita.

This week they’re holding the 34th annual Fort Washita Rendezvous.

It's already underway and will go on until Sunday.

Organizers say this is a great event for the kids to educate them on history.

There will be archery, a cooking contest, vendors, demonstrations and much more.

Fort Washita is between Madill and Durant along highway 199.

Admission is free. It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday.