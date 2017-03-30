OSBI agents investigating how man died in Kingston

KINGSTON, OK – What started as a medical call has now turned into an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

According to the OSBI, local officers and first responders were called to a man into a ditch who appeared to suffer some kind of a medical condition.

He was unresponsive, but the OSBI says once he regained consciousness, he began fighting with the officers then again became unresponsive and stopped breathing.

The OSBI says the man died a short time later at the hospital in Madill.

So far no name has been released. Follow KTEN for further updates.