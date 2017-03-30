Van Alstyne Enacts Emergency Water Conservation Measures

VAN ALSTYNE, TX— A local city is trying to save every last drop of water. Van Alstyne enacted emergency conservation measures Thursday after one of their water wells broke down.

With a big family, loading up the washing machine is a chore that never ends and as a father of four kids Joey Juarez washes a mountain of clothes at least twice a week.

"I got two kids in sports and so Tuesday there's a game and I got to wash clothes to get ready for the next game and then they have a game Thursday night so we have to wash again to make sure the uniforms clean,” Juarez said.

But recent water restrictions are putting a cap on the amount of water he can use. The city of Van Alstyne enacted emergency conservation measures Thursday after Well No. 5, the city’s largest producer of water stopped working.

Under the measure residents are prohibited from watering their lawns and washing their driveways or sidewalks.

Residents are also required to limit their consumption of water while showering and use dishwashers and washing machines as little as possible.

"It's going to be kind of hard, I mean I got a family of four in there and we got showers to take and baths to take and clothes to wash,” said Juarez.

The city manager Frank Baker says they’re trying to temporarily supply water to the city from the CGMA water line system.

"We are working to get this taken care of as quickly as possible and get everyone back on their regular watering regime,” said Frank Baker, the City Manager.

Although it’s an inconvenience Juarez says he’ll do his best to follow the restrictions.

"I don't know how long the restrictions are going to be, but I mean we'll do our part I'm sure like most of the people in Van Alstyne will,” said Juarez.

Baker says the problem should be fixed by Saturday or sometime next week.