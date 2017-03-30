Carson & Barnes Circus to Debut Circus-Saurus in Texoma

From Dinosaurs to elephants, there's one place you can see it all, Carson and Barnes Circus is coming to Texoma with a brand new show "Circus Saurus"!

Attention Denison/Sherman,Texas. The CIRCUS is coming to the corner of Armstrong & Main Street in Denison.

April 7-9 for an amazing weekend.

Show times are Friday:4:30 & 7:30

Saturday:1:30 & 4:30 & 7:30

Sunday: 1:30 & 4:30

*Hosted by the Denison Kiwanis Club.*

Purchase advance tickets for a huge discount. Local outlets: Terry Jones Insurance Agency (Sherman), Fred Pikilton Motors (Denison), Sandra Phillips State Farm (Denison), Bratcher Funeral Home (Denison), The Frosted Shop (Denison), Boys & Girls Cub of Denison or online at www.bigtopshow.com.

WIN FREE TICKETS!!!!

Don't miss your chance to win a FREE family four pack of tickets by tagging your friends in the comments and sharing this post on your page. We will choose a winner daily until April 7th. If you don't win, keep trying, a new winner is chosen from each day's posts! use our hashtags for extra points.

Other Dates:

-Paris TX April 1&2 Sponsored By the Boys and Girls club of Red river valley

-Antlers OK April 3rd Sponsored by the Antlers Business Association

-Atoka Ok April 4th Sponsored by Atoka Lions club

-McAlester April 5th and 6th Sponsored by The boys and Girls Club of McAlister

For more information click here.