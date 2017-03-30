Pet of the Week

ARDMORE, OK -- This is Rippley.

She's a blue Heeler-Catahoula Leopard Dog.

She has a white stripe down her face and around her neck.

She has one blue eye and one brown eye.

They say she is very friendly.

She is two years old and comes when called and she already knows how to sit.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Ardmore Animal Shelter at (580)223-7070, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 321 Carol Brown Blvd. In Ardmore.