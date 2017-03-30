Officer Involved Shooting in Fannin County

FANNIN COUNTY, TX -- Authorities are investigating after an officer involved shooting in Texoma.

We're still waiting on details, but troopers say it happened around midnight in Fannin County just outside of Whitewright.

A news crew on scene says emergency personnel have blocked off about a mile radius around the corner of FM 1752 and FM 898.

We don't know if an officer was shot or if they shot someone.

We do know that someone was air lifted to Plano Medical Center from that area shortly after, but we don't know if that is connected to the incident.

We'll continue to monitor this situation and bring you the latest as it becomes available.