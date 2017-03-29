The third Lincoln County escapee caught

LINCOLN COUNTY -- The third and final escapee from the Lincoln County jail has been caught.

That's according to two Oklahoma City TV stations.

They're reporting 41-year-old Sonny Baker was arrested tonight in Shawnee, Oklahoma by the U.S. Marshalls.

He was the last of three suspects wanted after escaping through the jail's vents about two weeks ago.

The other two suspects Brian Allen Moody and Mark Dwayne Robbins were arrested last Wednesday.