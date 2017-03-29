Sherman woman headed to jail after police say she stabbed roommate

SHERMAN, TX -- A Sherman woman will spend the next year in jail after being convicted in court Wednesday afternoon.

Pamela Palmer was given a year in the county jail after pleading guilty to assault causing bodily injury. Her sentence started Wednesday afternoon.

Sherman police say Palmer stabbed a woman back in October of last year.

It happened at the Southgate Apartments, that's located in the 900 block of South Travis Street.

We’re told the women lived together and that Palmer stabbed her in the stomach during an argument.

Police say Palmer tried to take off, but officers caught her minutes later.