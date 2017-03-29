Local Officials Warn of Fake Money

ARDMORE, OK -- There is a legal way to make money that looks real for things like Hollywood films.

Unfortunately... according to police, someone in the area has found out how to purchase it online, and they are are trying to use it in the community.

Police recovered over three thousand dollars in fake money Tuesday alone.

It was a normal day at work for Jade Ralls at a local fast food restaurant, until a woman tried to pay with a one hundred dollar bill, that didn't look quite right.

"It didn't say U.S. tender or anything like that,” Ralls said, “or ‘In God We Trust’ or anything like that. It just said ‘motion picture use only’."

Ralls says she is lucky she saw the money was fake before it was too late.

But, according to police, some people haven't been so lucky.

Matt Dunn with the Ardmore Police Department said, "What we are trying to get across is, is people need to really be aware of the money that they are using, as well as the money they are getting back."

Ardmore police say the tricky part about this fake money, is that it is made legally, and can be purchased online.

"In this case, companies are able to get away with it because they have marked it on the bill that it is not U.S. currency. So it would not be considered counterfeit," Dunn said.

Trying to use that money, is what police say is illegal.

19 year old Malik Cohee was arrested Monday. He’s accused of trying to pay for shoes with the same fake money that Ralls saw at the drive through window.

"The individual who was arrested...” Dunn said, “was arrested because he used this money to pay a debt."

Cohee has been charged with obtaining merchandise by false pretenses, but Ardmore police say they have a lot more work to do.

"We’ve recovered in the neighborhood of about 3 to 4 thousand dollars yesterday in counterfeit money."

And, Ralls says, the fake money may not be easy to spot.

"I wonder how many people actually gave them change back for that without going through the proper procedures,” She said.

Police are still trying to find the source of where this money came from. They are urging anyone with information, or anyone who has seen the money themselves, to call and let them know.