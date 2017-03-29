Martial Arts studio kicking off Kidsafe event

SHERMAN, TX- A local martial arts studio in Sherman is helping young women and girls in Grayson County be better prepared if approached by an attacker. Arnold's Martial Arts wants everyone to know how to fight back if they're ever in a situation.

This weekend is a free chance to learn some swift moves to take any attacker down. Rick Arnold spends his days teaching women, children and even law enforcement the skill of martial arts. This next month he's focusing particularly on women and teens.

"Confidence is the key. Someone who's more confident in themselves is less likely to be attacked," said Arnold.

Saturday kicks off the kids safe event and Arnold is holding a self defense class for girls from 5th grade up.

"They're going to get very interactive. They're going to get to hit. They're going to get to learn every situation. From being in the bathroom shower, to being in the car on the way to work," said Arnold.

Distractions are an easy way for an attacker to make their move.

"We get busy. We're on our phone. Walking down the road. We don't know exactly what's going on and then boom an attack happens," said Sgt. Nikki McDonald with the Grayson County Sheriff's Office.

Sgt. Nikki McDonald says the attacker is less likely to continue attacking once self defense takes place.

"Normally people are thinking that you're not going to react, so once you do react they normally run off," said Sgt. McDonald.

Arnold says by the end of the kids safe event he hopes they won't hesitate to jump into action if the worst happens.

The classes for kids safe are free. Local law enforcement is also involved in these sessions.

