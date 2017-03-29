Cleanup Underway for Residents in Southmayd After Severe Storm

SOUTHMAYD, TX— Cleanup is underway for residents in Southmayd after high winds from last night’s storm rattled the city.

"Scary, really scary because I've never been through this before,” said Janet Johnson a homeowner in Southmayd.

In a few terrifying minutes Janet Johnson was reminded of nature’s power. Damaging winds from last night’s storm ripped off half of the metal roof on her Southmayd home.

"It woke us up so I ran and got grand kids out of bed and put them in the closet because I didn't know what was going on at that time,” Johnson said.

Winds so strong that blew large chunks of the roof more than four feet away into her neighbor’s yard.

"There's really nothing you can protect, when the Lord wants it to happen it's going to happen and you just have to take the good with the bad,” said Johnson.

Now Johnson is working to move forward from the storm and rebuild her home.

"I’m just trying to clean up, I got most of it cleaned up so I just got to go to the neighbors and get the rest of it cleaned up,” she said.

With no injuries reported Johnson says she’s counting her blessings.