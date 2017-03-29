Cleanup Underway for Residents in Southmayd After Severe Storm

A plan to remove Bibles and other religious icons from the chapel at East Central University is now officially on hold.More >>
A plan to remove Bibles and other religious icons from the chapel at East Central University is now officially on hold.More >>
Police said 69-year-old Larry Herren was reported missing from the Lakeland Manor Nursing Home early Wednesday morning.More >>
Police said 69-year-old Larry Herren was reported missing from the Lakeland Manor Nursing Home early Wednesday morning.More >>
The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers deceived and manipulated Oklahomans into believing opioids were safe for use over an extended period.More >>
The lawsuit alleges the manufacturers deceived and manipulated Oklahomans into believing opioids were safe for use over an extended period.More >>
"If you are Choctaw seeking some sort of secondary education, we have a scholarship for you to apply for," Chahta Foundation Executive Director Seth Fairchild said.More >>
"If you are Choctaw seeking some sort of secondary education, we have a scholarship for you to apply for," Chahta Foundation Executive Director Seth Fairchild said.More >>
"If you're laid back and easy going, you come to the lake," said Marilyn Buchanan.More >>
"If you're laid back and easy going, you come to the lake," said Marilyn Buchanan.More >>
The long July 4th weekend is upon us, so we've compiled this list of parades, musical performances and fireworks shows across the KTEN viewing area.More >>
The long July 4th weekend is upon us, so we've compiled this list of parades, musical performances and fireworks shows across the KTEN viewing area.More >>
"People usually pop fireworks and they don't know what they're doing," Bonham Fire Department Capt. Billy Hughes said.More >>
"People usually pop fireworks and they don't know what they're doing," Bonham Fire Department Capt. Billy Hughes said.More >>
Investigators were looking for clues about the 1986 disappearance of 40-year-old Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall of Loco.More >>
Investigators were looking for clues about the 1986 disappearance of 40-year-old Frankie "Bonnie" Duvall of Loco.More >>
"They had the dogs and then they busted in the door of the yellow house," said neighbor Star Duncan. "They were just everywhere."More >>
"They had the dogs and then they busted in the door of the yellow house," said neighbor Star Duncan. "They were just everywhere."More >>
"[Rachel] Morgan paid $9,806 in restitution at the time of her plea, representing all of the money taken from the Grayson County Crisis Center," District Attorney Joseph Brown said.More >>
"[Rachel] Morgan paid $9,806 in restitution at the time of her plea, representing all of the money taken from the Grayson County Crisis Center," District Attorney Joseph Brown said.More >>