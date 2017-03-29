New Grilled Cheese Bar Set to Open in Sherman

SHERMAN, TX – Cheese fans, listen up. A new grilled cheese restaurant will soon be opening in downtown Sherman, and people say it’s grate… get it grate?

The soon to be eatery is just one of several businesses being added thanks to a city incentive program.

Rain or shine, for those feeling the hunger pains there's nothing quite like biting into a grilled cheese sandwich.

"I think it's the perfect comfort food, because cheese and bread, you can’t really go wrong with that,” said Sherman resident, Andrew Kyle.

The buttery, cheesy goodness oozes onto your palate.

"That melted sensation in your mouth," said Sherman resident, Hycintazubuike.

And soon you'll be able to indulge yourself at downtown Sherman’s soon to be gourmet grilled cheese restaurant.

"We’re excited, we're getting everything lined up,” said owner, Gary Roberts.

Owner, Gary Roberts isn't new to starting up businesses in downtown.

He owns Pop Pop Popcorn just a few blocks away, the shop that turned him into a cheese connoisseur.

"I just have a liking for cheese; it's what I’m passionate about," said Roberts.

A passion that will continue through the ‘Downtown Grilled Cheese Company.’

The shop is Sherman’s newest recipient of Project Jumpstart the Heart, a city occupancy incentive program.

"I appreciate what the city's doing for us, and what they're doing for the downtown area," said Roberts.

Started last October, the program is funded by the city's hotel-motel occupancy tax.

"If the city council approves their application, then after one year in business, they get reimbursed up to half on their back rent," said Nate Strauch, Communication Manager for the City of Sherman.

Located in the heart of the city on the 100 block of North Travis Street, with construction in full swing, the new eatery isn't much to look at just yet, but Roberts says he has big plans.

"Soups and dishes that would all feature cheese like mac and cheese, scalloped potatoes, tomato basil soup, maybe even a cheese fondue," said Roberts.

And of course..

"Grilled cheese is what people are going to be asking for," said Roberts.

Downtown Grilled Cheese Company is set to open this May.

They’re also in talks of having outdoor seating, and using local ingredients.

With two spots left, the city is also asking any businesses interested in the ‘Jumpstart the Heart Program, to submit their applications to them as soon as possible.

Only business tied to tourism promotions can apply.