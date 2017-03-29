Texoma Sees Damage From Storms

Southmayd, Texas - The Grayson County town of Southmayd was just one community across Texoma with damage from Tuesday's night's storms.

We spoke to a homeowner who says she head a loud boom, then felt her home vibrate as the metal roof was ripped off.

Southmayd Police say they feel straight line winds hit their community.

KTEN is assessing the damage and will have team coverage coming up tonight starting at five.