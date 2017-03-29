Storms Knock Out Power to Thousands in Texoma - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Storms Knock Out Power to Thousands in Texoma

POWER OUTAGES --  As of 7:50 a.m. Wednesday in the Texoma area according to Oncor and OG&E.

TEXAS:

Bonham: 197

Denison: 469

Gainesville: 46

Sherman: 2,963

OKLAHOMA:

Mead: 3