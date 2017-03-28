Dozens of people come together to rally for their water in Antlers

ANTLERS, OK -- Dozens of ranchers came together Tuesday night in Antlers, Oklahoma rallying for their water, this all going back to a plan to pump water from the Kiamichi Basin to supply the Oklahoma City area.

Back in August, the state of Oklahoma, the Choctaw and Chickasaw nations all agreed to the deal.

However, before any action is taken it has to be approved by congress later this year.

Tuesday night, people in Antlers gathered to talk about whether to organize a protest to that pipeline.

