3 arrested in Bryan County prostitution bust

DURANT, OK- An undercover operation with several agencies lands 3 women in jail after police say they were engaging in prostitution. Police say it happened at two Red Lotus Spa locations in Bryan County.

Two women from the Calera location and one here from the Durant Red Lotus Spa's are now facing charges for engaging in prostitution acts.

Durant Police say they received several complaints about possible illegal activity at these spa locations. Multiple agencies including Durant PD, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Human Trafficking Division and Choctaw Tribal police took part in an undercover operation where they found enough evidence to make arrests for illegal prostitution activity.

"During the undercover operation there was an offer by one of them arrested to engage in prostitution with the undercover officer," said Buddy Faulkner with the Durant Police Department.

Police say two of the women were brought from New York to work. In a press release police say it appears the women were living in the businesses.

Initially police were also investigating this as a possible human trafficking incident, but at this time it does not appear to be anything of that nature. At this time the owners of the business have not been arrested.

The investigation ongoing.