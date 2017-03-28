“Crash Bash” Teaches Students about Drinking and Driving

WILSON, OK -- Students organized the event, and first responders were more than willing to participate.

They say if it keeps even just one student from drunk driving, they have done their job.

"I was mostly surprised that it took such a toll on me, you know I knew what was happening I just, seeing my friends in the wreck it really got to me."

Madison Stinson is one of the 200 students who got to witness first hand, what happens when alcohol causes a deadly accident.

First responders from all over the area participated, to make the car crash look as realistic as possible. They say it's a very important message that every high school student should hear around prom season. Trooper Chasen Bennett with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said, "basically what we want to do is just kind of talk to the kids and give them an idea of the consequences that could be associated with drinking and driving. The ultimate consequence could be that you lose your life."

Logan Hartman, a student at Wilson, had a large role in organizing the event.

He says he did it because he wants to make sure all of his classmates stay safe.

"Organizing something like this is, better for the whole community. It scares them into not doing it. This will be something that they'll remember probably for the rest of their lives."

Hartman’s classmates agree, and say they learned a lot from today's accident reenactment.

"You could be responsible for other people too, it’s not just yourself," Racelyn Gemmell, another Wilson student said.

First responders who participated say even a small impact, is an impact worth making.

Justin Nipp, the Wilson Fire Chief said, "if we reach one kid with it then we have done our job so, you know. It’s always successful every time we have one of these; it just kind of makes them more aware."