Texas Lawmakers Pushing to Change the A-F Grading System

GUNTER, TX— Texas lawmakers are fighting to change a controversial grading system set to take effect next year for school districts.

A single grade on a report card doesn’t tell the whole story. That’s the message school district officials across Texas sent to lawmakers back in January as they lobbied for change after the Texas Education Agency released preliminary letter grades for school districts under the new A-F grading system.

"At the end of the day it really doesn't tell your community a whole lot and it's a system where most of the grades were negative,” said Gunter ISD Superintendent Jill Siler.

Most districts received substandard marks, scoring a “C” or worse in five different categories.

School officials openly criticized the system for basing the majority of the grades on how students performed on the STAAR exam and Gunter ISD Superintendent Jill Siler was one of them.

"We absolutely want to be held accountable, but when that accountability comes in the form of 9-year-old walking into a classroom and taking a test that they know is high stakes it's detrimental to kids,” Siler said.

House Public Education Chairman Dan Huberty and Senate Education Chairman Larry Taylor proposed a bill that would implement a new version of the system that isn’t solely based on STAAR test results.

Under House Bill 22 and Senate Bill 2051 districts would be graded in three categories instead of five, including student achievement, school progress and school climate.

"It's definitely a step in the right direction,” said Siler. “The STAAR test is something that happens one day, but we have great teaching and learning going on every day in our classroom and that's what counts."

If the bill passes it will delay the start of the A-F grading system until 2019.