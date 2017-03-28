Sherman's Craft Beer Festival Set for April 8th

SHERMAN, TX -- Looking for something to do next weekend? How about heading out to downtown Sherman’s second annual Craft Beer Festival – Craft the Night Away?

The festival is set for Saturday, April 8th from 5 to 9 pm, on the square

Features over 25 craft breweries from Texas, each bringing two to three of their beers for folks to taste.

There will also be local food vendors, local crafters and artisans.

