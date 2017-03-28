Power Flash at Panda Power Plant Sends One Man to Hospital - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Power Flash at Panda Power Plant Sends One Man to Hospital

SHERMAN, TX -- A power flash at the Panda Power Plant in south Sherman, sent one man to the hospital Tuesday morning.

Sherman Fire Chief Danny Jones says it happened just before 7:30 am.

He says an employee was working on the breaker when it sparked.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital as a precaution, and is expected to be okay.

No word on what caused the flash.