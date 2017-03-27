Gas prices in Texoma are low

TEXOMA -- Drivers in Oklahoma and North Texas will see a dip in prices at the pump.

According to AAA prices will continue to go down because of the confusion with production.

OPEC leaders will meet and make a decision on cutting production by April.

But until then Oklahoma is ranked fifth in the nation for the cheapest gas at $2.06 a gallon.

and Texas ranks 10th at $2.11 a gallon.

"They've been going down because both Texas as well as Oklahoma, has increased production, you've got countries like Russia that have cheated on the program, not everyone's complied with the OPEC cuts," Brad Douglas said.

The national average for gas is 2.29 a gallon.