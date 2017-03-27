One man is medi-flighted after a collision with a semi and car

KINGSTON, OK -- Highway 70 through Kingston is all clear Monday night.

But, earlier today it was backed up for miles. Here's why.

A three vehicle accident one person had to be taken to the hospital by helicopter the other by ambulance.

According to troopers the white pickup was heading west on highway 70 and crossed into oncoming traffic.

The pickup clipped an 18-wheeler, lost control and then hit another car behind the 18-wheeler.

They are investigating whether alcohol was involved.

"I think about this, this is a senseless act,” Trooper Scott King said. “You know if someone's out there driving under the influence of alcohol and they get struck, I mean, there's just no use for it, and someone's going to end up dying and it's all because of alcohol, and it needs to stop."

There’s no update on the conditions of the drivers and no names have been released