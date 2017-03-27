Tornado damages small town in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC COUNTY, OK- Storms Sunday night packed a punch on much of Texoma. One of the hardest areas was Pontotoc County. That's where one tornado was reported in an area just south east of Ada, damaging some a few homes and leaving some a little scared.

Shingles ripped off homes, carports torn apart and sheds flipped upside down. Some people in Pontotoc county are left with a mess after Sunday's storms.

"I was in shock you know it just didn't seem like it was real you know," said David Houston.

A tornado is caught on camera as it moves into a small town near Ada.

"I stood on the front porch and watched it go about a hundred feet from the church. Hundred yards really from the church," said Houston Wells.

Down the street the Houston family was just getting back from vacation when they got a call a tornado was about to move right over their home.

"My sister in-law called and said I'm watching it on TV. There's a tornado right by your house," said Houston.

The family took shelter in their underground storm cellar and listened as the winds roared on top of them.

"We heard this real strong wind and our ears began to pop and I knew something was up, because right before we got in the cellar I could see the circulation just right over here," said Houston.

After the storm they walked out to find some damage spread across their tight knit neighborhood.

"I seen the fence was flat and, then I noticed the building and the carport over here I was just in shock," said Houston.

Pontotoc County Emergency Management says thankfully only minor damage was reported. The Houston's say though it was small this just goes to show it can happen anywhere.

"You hear it all the time and I told my wife that you just don't think it'll ever happen to you, but it actually happened to us," said Houston.

Emergency management says that with storm season in full swing let this be a reminder to be weather aware on severe weather days.