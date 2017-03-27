Man arrested after firing gunshots

ARDMORE, OK -- An Ardmore man was arrested on Sunday after police say he shot a gun three times.

Police say a fight from earlier in the day, left a man nearby with a wound to the head.

Police originally thought the man was hit with a bullet, so they arrested 27 year old Andrw Bland.

Through investigation, officers realized the injured man had been hit in the head with a pipe.

It all happened in the 300 block of 5th northwest in Ardmore.

Bland also had marijuana on him at the time of the arrest.

He was taken to the Carter County jail where his charges are pending.