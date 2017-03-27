Woman loses home to fire

ARDMORE, OK -- An Ardmore woman is without a home after a fire started in her kitchen.

It happened around ten Monday morning on Locust Street.

The woman’s son said when his mother opened her front door, she realized the kitchen was up in flames.

The woman was just moving into the home, according to her son.

Ardmore Fire Department responded, they say they had the fire out in about 5 minutes.

Dustin mote, the son of the woman who lost her home said, "Upset... I mean. My mom just basically lost everything; she was trying to get back on her feet and just lost everything that she owns besides her truck."