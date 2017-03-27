Officer Involved Shooting Leaves Suspect Hospitalized

TISHOMINGO, OK -- Neighbors said it was a scary afternoon on Saturday when a masked man with a knife demanded that they not call police.

Shortly after, neighbors said they heard gunshots.

"He came over to the fence, and he told me and him to shut up. He thought we were talking about him."

This neighbor, who does not want to be named, said he and his friend were playing dominoes when the suspect, Joses Rice Beck, ordered them to not call police.

The neighbor says Beck then walked around to the back side of the apartments, and it wasn't long until officers arrived.

"All of a sudden… When that cop car showed up... I heard two gun shots," the neighbor said.

The O.S.B.I said another neighbor called 9-1-1 saying beck was beating up another man.

When Tishomingo police and Johnston County deputies arrived, officials say things took a turn for the worst.

Jessica Brown, the Public Information Director for the O.S.B.I said, "officers engaged with this individual and noticed that he had a knife in his hand. Officers ordered for Mr. Beck to drop that knife… he refused to do so."

When beck refused to drop the knife, O.S.B.I said one of the Johnston County deputies shot at him multiple times.

The O.S.B.I is investigating to see if the gunshots are justified.

"O.S.B.I will do that full investigation. Once we are finished, we will hand over our report to the district attorney. The district attorney will decide how to proceed."

The name of the deputy will not be released until O.S.B.I is finished with the investigation.

Until then, neighbors say they are in shock.

"The police and everything usually stay away and... there’s nothing really ever going on. It’s a quiet neighborhood for the most part," another neighbor said.