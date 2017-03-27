City of Ada Holding Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day

ADA, OK -- The City of Ada will hold it's annual Household Hazardous Wast Collection Day on Saturday April 1, 2017. This event will be held at the Agriplex Building 3 at 1710 N. Broadway from 9AM to 2PM.

Ada area residents are encouraged to drop off the following unwanted chemicals free of charge:

acids, antifreeze, asbestos, brake fluid, bleach, chlorine, fertilizer, herbicides, insecticides, kerosene, lead, mercury, moth balls, naphthaâ€™s, oven cleaner, paints, paint thinners and solvents, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, photography chemicals, swimming pool chemicals, rodent killer, window cleaners, spot removers, wood preservatives, engine batteries, rechargeable batteries (including NiCad, fluorescent light bulbs, passenger tires, thermostats and used gas and motor oil.

Please take all E-Waste to the Recycling Center at 326 East 12th Street.

Contact Public Works at 436-8100 for more info