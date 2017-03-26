Brothers help family escape home after it catches fire

FANNIN COUNTY, TX- A Texoma family is without a home Sunday after a fire destroyed their house in a fire Saturday. The family is crediting two of their own for getting them out safely. The fire started at home on FM 121 just south of Bonham.

"I'm lucky I didn't open that door and just get engulfed in flames for letting oxygen in," said Cameron Steadman.

18 year old Cameron Steadman walked out of his bedroom Saturday night to find his home on fire.

"It was thick smoke. Like I couldn't see an inch in front of me," said Steadman.

Steadman and his brother Cody frantically trying to get to the other side of the house to wake everyone up.

"We had to feel our way through the house to go to their bedroom and banging on the door getting them up," said Steadman.

"It was intense. It was a real dark gray, black and hard to breathe," said Cody Welch.

After their family and three dogs were out safely they began fighting the flames until fire crews arrived then watched as a the roof caved in.

"It was definitely heartbreaking because my mom she worked hard for this and this is what she wanted," said Steadman.

Steadman says his mom just got out the hospital and that this is the second time they've lost a home due to a fire, but he didn't let feelings get in the way of rescuing those he loves.

"I was most definitely scared, but I had to hide my feelings from my mom so she wasn't distraught or anything," said Steadman.

Most of the damage was done to the roof and the living room. Steadman graduates this spring and thankfully his senior pictures and other family memorabilia were saved. Most importantly they still have each other.

"Family's the most important thing. Things can be replaced but not family," said Welch.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Homeowners say they believe it started in air conditioning unit.