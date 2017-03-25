Saturday Shooting In Tishomingo

Tishomingo, Oklahoma - Tishomingo Police and the Oklahoma Bureau Of Investigation are looking into a shooting Saturday afternoon.

It happened near the Apartments Of Overton James Village when police responded to a domestic dispute.

The OSBI says 29 year old Joses Rice Beck refused to drop a knife.

A Johnston County deputy fired her weapon hitting Beck.

We have confirmed he was airlifted to a Plano Texas Medical Center.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave and her name is not being released.