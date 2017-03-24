Oklahoma Man Out on Bond Facing Manslaughter Charges Back in Jail

BRYAN COUNTY, OK -- A Johnston County man who was out on bond for manslaughter charge is back behind bars.

Troopers say 22-year old Tyler Branham of Mannsville was arrested last October for DWI, after crashing his car into an overpass on highway 70 in Durant and killing his passenger.

They say Branham was arrested again over the weekend for driving while intoxicated in Marshall County, but bonded out.

Last night troopers arrested him after the Bryan County District Attorney's Office revoked his bond.

He’s currently being held in the Bryan County jail without bond.