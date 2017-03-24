Lanes Now Open After Big Rig Crash Shuts Down Highway 69/75

A tire blowout from a truck shut down a busy Texoma Highway today for hours.

It all happened this afternoon in Bryan County. About 11 a.m. Calera Police were called to the scene near Luke Brothers Drive.

Witnesses tell us they saw a fireball coming from a big rig followed by big fumes of black smoke.

Police say they noticed some of the barrels inside the big rig were labeled hazardous materials. That’s when the hazmat crew was called in.

Drivers say they were stuck in traffic for more than 3 hours as both the south and northbound lanes of Highway 69-75 were closed.

Nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution.