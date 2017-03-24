Security Breach Compromises Personal Information of More Than 400,000 Oklahoma Job Seekers

DURANT, OKLAHOMA— A security breach in an employment website may have caused thousands of job seekers in Oklahoma to have their personal information stolen.

It’s a frightening reality, the possibility of your personal information getting into the hands of cyber criminals.

“I don't like it. It scares me, it worries me,” said William Swartz a victim of the security breach.

William Swartz of Durant is one of more than 400,000 people in Oklahoma who’s personal information was compromised after a data breach occurred in a third-party vendor called the American Job Link alliance which is used by OKJobMatch.com.

Hackers stole the names, birth dates, and social security numbers of people who used the popular employment website nearly two weeks ago.

But Swartz says he didn’t find out about the breach until Thursday when he went to the Workforce Oklahoma Durant Center to update his resume.

"I can't understand it; the state of Oklahoma should've notified us immediately when this happened,” Swartz said.

According to the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission users of the website should call a credit bureau such as Equifax, Experian, or Transunion to place a 90-day fraud alert on their credit report.

"I’ve called my bank and a couple of other places and right at the moment they say everything looks alright,” said Swartz.

OESC representatives also say all users will receive a letter next week notifying them of what information was compromised.

"You still you don't know if they're selling it to somebody or whatever the case may be,” Swartz said.

According to the OESC the system has been fixed and the AJLA has hired a forensic firm and is working with the FBI to identify the hacker.