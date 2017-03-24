Large grass fire endangers multiple homes

HEALDTON, OK -- "He grabbed his shoes and he said there is a fire in your back pasture. And I open up my back door and I just saw flames. And instantly started praying."

Brandi Hix's family lives in one of the nine homes that fire fighters say were feet away from being engulfed in a massive grassfire.

After a tense night of lights and sirens, the residents on Lincoln Street in Healdton woke up feeling thankful.

"I mean it was just crazy,” Hix said, “the whole street was packed with volunteer firefighters. It was amazing to see."

Many of the volunteer firefighters from Healdton, Wilson, Fox, Graham, and Dillard, are high school students, but they say they want nothing more than to help others.

Dakota Dillard, a young fire volunteer with Healdton fire department said, "It makes me feel really great, knowing we could help save these people's houses, and all of the possessions they have inside of them."

The fire chief at Healdton, Chris Chancelor spoke with KTEN at the scene.

He said the flames could be seen for miles.

"It was pretty large. I come from Ardmore over... and I could see it when I left Lone Grove."

Firefighters somehow saved all of the homes, but not without recognition from neighbors.

Hix said, "Thank you so much for taking time to save our home and our neighborhood, and we appreciate everything that y’all do for us. You know, you're like the un-sung heroes for us."