Denison woman is sentenced to prison

DENISON, TX -- What started as an argument with her boyfriend ends with a Denison woman behind bars.

57-year-old Renee Grant was sentenced to two years in prison.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Back in October of last year, prosecutors say grant saw her boyfriend riding a bike in the 600 block of North Mirick Avenue.

They say she drove her car into both the man and the bicycle.

The man was not hurt.

Grant's prison sentenced begins this evening.