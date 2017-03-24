The Keystone Pipeline gets the green light - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

The Keystone Pipeline gets the green light

LAMAR COUNTY -- This morning the Trump administration gave the go ahead for the Keystone XL Pipeline.

It's a controversial move that had some Texomans fighting to keep it off their land.

The decision ends a long battle between the pipeline producers and environmental groups.

Texoman Julie Triggs Crawford from Lamar County sued and lost after the keystone pipeline went through the middle of her property outside Paris, Texas.