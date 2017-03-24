Madill Fire: Flames At Big Tex, Again

Madill, Oklahoma - For the second time this week, firefighters were called to the Big Tex Trailer facility in Madill.

Friday afternoon were told workers were using some kind of torch near insulation, when that material went up in flames.

The fire caused the company to evacuate employees to the parking lot.

We are told workers were able to use a fire extinguisher to put out the flames before firefighters from Madill and Kingston arrived.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma fire marshall said a heater over malfunctioned causing about two million dollars in damages.

KTEN has a crew on scene and will have more information at 5:00 on KTEN News.