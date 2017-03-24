Texoma severe weather preparedness

Texoma -- Spring is upon us and in Texoma that means severe weather from floods to hail and even tornadoes. Do you know how to stay prepared?

"The first thing to know is just to understand that there are all kinds of severe weather," said meteorologist Sarah Spivey said.

Weather alerts, watches and warnings can be confusing.

Joe Puma says, "The biggest challenge for us as meteorologists is explaining to the viewer the uncertainty with the forecast."

But it's ultimately about keeping you safe.

Mark Fox says prepare now and use a day like today to make your plan for when it's bad. You cannot wait for the big bad stuff to be on radar or the scary clouds outside your house.

So severe or not severe that is the question well here's the answer.

A severe storm has winds greater than 58 mph, at least quarter size hail or a tornado.

But lighting, despite its alarming nature, isn't on the list.

but what about watches and warnings?

"When they issue a tornado watch or a severe thunderstorm watch that means conditions are favorable for severe storms to develop.

Some of them may not have even formed yet, but the conditions are favorable for them to form.

A tornado warning or severe thunderstorm warning means it is occurring, it is imminent, or it is going to be in your area very soon. That means you need to be take shelter now."

Texoma does lie within tornado alley but they're really not as common as one might think.

Over the past 66 years, some Texoma counties have only recorded 20 to 30 twisters, that's 1 in every 2-3 years, and majority are weak and short-lived.

Nevertheless, you need to have a plan of action.

"You want to make sure you’re on the first floor in the most interior room of your house no windows and you really want to separate yourself as much from the storm as possible. so puts as many walls just to keep you safe.