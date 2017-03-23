Police looking for woman caught on camera stealing purse at TMC - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Police looking for woman caught on camera stealing purse at TMC

Posted:

DENISON, TX – Police need help finding a woman caught on camera swiping a purse at Texoma Medical Center.

Officers say she walked into a patient’s room last week and stole a purse. They say hours later, the woman went to the Sherman Walmart and bought $160 worth of merchandise with the victim’s credit card.

If you have any information call police at (903)465-2422 