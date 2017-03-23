Investigators pinpoint cause of fire at Big Tex Trailers in Madi - KTEN.com - No One Gets You Closer

Investigators pinpoint cause of fire at Big Tex Trailers in Madill

MADILL, OK – We now know what caused the fire that sent workers in Madill scrambling Thursday.

Investigators say the fire at the Big Tex Trailers, formerly known as CM Trailers, has been ruled accidental.

They say a heater malfunctioned. The company now faces millions in equipment and structure damage.

Fortunately no one was hurt.