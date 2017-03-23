Oklahoma town working to keep a decade old tradition alive

SOPER, OK- One Texoma town is looking for help after a celebration they've held for decades could be canceled. Since the 1950's the city of Soper has held a town homecoming along its Main Street, but this year the city says their 54th annual may be a tradition that fades away.

"It's traumatic not having it. To even think about not having it," said Soper resident Kathryn Better Lindsey.

In the small quiet town of Soper an annual town homecoming is the biggest summer celebration.

"To think all these years and I've never missed one," said Mary Bernice Lindsey.

Marry Bernice Lindsey is now 92 years old. Here she is at the 1987 Soper town homecoming. She says the celebration is an important event for the community.

"Just seeing everyone. Seeing people you haven't seen in years," said Lindsey.

It's a celebration people drive miles to come back home to Soper and relive the glory days.

"My husband and I graduated here the same year. He and always came back and drove a thousand miles round trip and I don't think we missed more than two," said Lindsey.

But the music, food and games from back then may disappear. In a meeting last week only six volunteers showed up.

"As big as this event is we're going to have to have a lot more help and participation in order to have a successful homecoming," said Soper Mayor Randy Springfield.

On top of that the city isn't getting enough donations to help fund the event.

"I don't want to see this end. I want to see this continue for many years to come. My children and my grandchildren," said Mayor Springfield.

With hopes high everyone's working around the clock to keep their town's tradition alive.

"I just hope we can get the support we need and the finances," said Lindsey.

The city will hold another meeting on April 10th to decide if the event will be canceled.

The city says they're looking for up to 20 volunteers or more. They say any donations are accepted. That meeting again will be the evening of April 10th there at city hall.