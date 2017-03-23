Human remains found near home

CARTER COUNTY, OK -- "Coming back up on the four wheeler, when I ran over it, and if it hadn't have knocked my chainsaw off on the ground I never would have seen it."

Rodney Williams, a local rancher said he was working cattle in the field when he happened to see a human skull.

Williams says it happened around noon on Tuesday.

Now he and the homeowners that live on the property where it was found, are searching for answers.

Kimberly Stinson, a homeowner said, "I’d like them to find out whoever it is so their families can have closure."

Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant said there is no way to know who the skull belongs to right now.

He said, questions may not be answered for quite some time.

"Right now its... speculation is all we have, Bryant said, “we don’t know who... it will take several months."

Officials say the skull may have been washed out of the creek nearby.

"Behind me what you see is a low area and it's a flood plain. We have had several floods in the past, and you know we believe that it has probably been washed up,” Bryant added.

Until the rest of the body is found, and the investigation is finished, the family that lives there says they will be on edge.

"I want to leave...” Stinson said, “that was my first thought was I want to get out of here because it’s very... uneasy."

Officials tell us the skull has been sent to the medical examiner’s office in Oklahoma City for D.N.A testing.

KTEN will continue to follow this developing story, and bring you information as soon as we get it.