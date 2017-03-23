Human Skull Found Near a Home in Gene Autry

GENE AUTRY, OK -- A human skull has been found near a home on Jaybird Lane in Gene Autry.

Homeowners say someone was working cattle on Tuesday when they found a human skull on the property.

Carter County deputies and medical examiners are searching for other remains in the area.

The Carter County Sheriff, Chris Bryant said the skull has been taken to the medical examiners office for DNA testing.

