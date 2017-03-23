DENISON, TX -- It's Thursday so that means it's time for our pet of the week.

This adorable little girl is a Shepard mix.

She's about 10 weeks old.

All her brothers and sisters have already been adopted out.

They say she is very sweet and active.

If you'd like to adopt this cute little girl you can call the Morton Street Animal Hospital at (903) 465-4714, or you can just stop by.

They're located at 2500 West Morton Street in Denison