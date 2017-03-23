Sherman hosts citizen police academy classes

SHERMAN, TX -- A local police department wants you to come and experience a day in the life of an officer.

For the first time in 15 years the Sherman police department is holding a citizens police academy.

Starting April 6th you can experience police training for yourself and learn more about your fellow officers.

The class is a 9 week program on Thursdays from 6:30 to 8.

Officers recommend signing up soon because the class is limited to 15 people.

You can sign up for the class on the Sherman police website. to sign up click here.