Durant Chamber of Commerce holding forum before April elections

DURANT, OK -- If you live in Durant, before you head to the polls next month, the Chamber of Commerce wants you to meet the candidates for city council.

Thursday night they’re holding a forum. Each candidate will get a chance to speak telling citizens why they should vote for them.

Election Day is April 4th. They’ll also be talking about Proposition One, it’s a tourism tax that would be a five percent lodging fee on visitors.

The forum starts at 5:30 p.m.at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Center and Library on West Main Street.