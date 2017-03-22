Accident in Sherman shuts down parts of Highway 75

SHERMAN, TX -- Parts of highway 75 shut down Wednesday night after an accident.

Police in Sherman say from the Texoma Medical Center to where Highway 75 meets 82 was all closed.

Traffic was slow going, being diverted to the access roads.

Officers say the driver of a car hauling a trailer crashed and ended up on its side. Fortunately no one was hurt.

But the debris from what was in the trailer made a mess. Crews took several minutes to clean it up.