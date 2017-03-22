Fire Prompts Evacuation at Big Tex Trailers in Madill

MADILL, OK -- A local manufacturing company was temporarily closed, and all employees evacuated Wednesday, after catching on fire.

Several fire crews responded to Big Tex Trailers in Madill, located in the 1100 block of North Industrial Road.

Police say the fire started around 3:35 pm near the northwest side of the building, where the some of the company’s machinery is located.

They say it was more smoke than fire, and was contained within an hour.

The facility took on extensive equipment and structure damage but fortunately no one was hurt, and all employees got out safely.

Officials say a big part of that is because Big Tex has an emergency procedure set in place.

"The amazing thing is this company employees 300 to 400 people company wide, and they put their emergency operation plan into effect and were able to get all of the employees out of the building,” said Donny Raley, Community Relations Coordinator, with the Madill Police Department.

Because of the extreme heat, six different fire departments responded to rotate firefighters.

The state fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause.

We’re still waiting for an official statement from Big Tex Trailers; we’ll post that on our website as soon as it becomes available.