A Budget Cut Proposed by the President Could Slash Thousands from Denison's Budget

DENISON, TX— A multibillion dollar budget cut proposed by the President could slash thousands of dollars from Denison’s budget.

Potholes and arching cracks in roads are a common sight across Denison.

Royce Baugh has lived on South 5th Avenue for 12 years and he says his car has suffered a lot of damage from driving on rough roads.

"I had brand new shocks put on one year and the next year they were broke,” Baugh said.

It’s a problem City Manager Jud Rex says they’re trying to fix, but more than $100,000 needed for street repairs could be cut from their budget.

President Donald Trump’s proposed budget cut to the Department of Housing and Urban Development could eliminate the Community Development Block Grant which helps Denison provide funding for road repairs in low income neighborhoods.

"That’s our biggest challenge right now, road maintenance,” Rex said. “Losing some of those funds would definitely hurt us."

Baugh says putting HUD on the chopping block will hurt local cities in the long run.

"It's terrible I mean the city needs their money to maintain their property,” said Baugh. “I mean Donald's got plenty of money, he's not a poor man."

But Rex says if the CDBC is cut they will find another way to pay for street repairs.

"Of course we're preparing to be ready either way to fund the projects that we need,” Rex said.