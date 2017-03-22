Officers Train with Interactive Deadly Force Program

DAVIS, OK -- Officers spend hundreds of hours in the class room training every year, but say sometimes there is no way to prepare yourself for those life and death situations until it's too late. Officers say in the heat of the moment, it is sometimes hard to know when it is appropriate to use deadly force.

Davis Assistant Chief of Police, Dee Gregory said, "It would be tough to deal with having to take someone's life."

Officers will tell you, the best way to train for life and death situations is by experiencing them first hand. Wednesday, officers trained with a number of interactive scenarios, that force them to make those decisions in a split second."

"You never know what you’re getting into,” Morgan Stewart, a Davis police officer said, “and with this it's a great way to kind of give you an idea of how to handle yourself, how to handle the situation and how to go about things in a professional and safe manner."

Billy Carter, a law enforcement specialist says safety is the number one priority.

"Our job is obviously to protect the public. But our job is also to protect ourselves."

Despite the adrenaline rush, officers couldn't leave without having just a little bit of fun.

"I am pumped. That was so cool. But um… yea it's awesome because it's a great way to show law enforcement how to handle certain things. Because like I said, you don't know what’s going to happen," Stewart said

The Oklahoma municipal assurance group sent law enforcement specialist to train the officers at no cost.