Teen arrested after sexual assault allegations found untrue

DENISON, TX- A teenage girl is in jail Wednesday after police say she made up a story about being abducted and sexually assaulted. KTEN first brought you the story earlier this month when police said they were investigating an aggravated sexual assault. Now police tell us the whole thing was one big lie.

Police tell us 18 year old Breana Harmon-Talbott confessed Tuesday that she staged a kidnapping scene and lied about being sexually assaulted.

Talbott now faces criminal charges after police say she gave them a false report about being taken by three men and sexually assaulted.

"We've put as much or more into this as we would a murder investigation. That's how serious we believed it was," said Denison Police Chief Jay Burch.

We first told you on March 8th police searched for Talbott after she was reported missing. She was found a short time later at nearby church half naked. Police say she alleged she was taken from her apartment and sexually assaulted. Chief Burch says the time of day the alleged incident happened and the location was key evidence that the crime was untrue.

"It just isn't typical that someone would grab somebody in broad daylight with the good chance of being seen," said Chief Burch.

Police say other cases were put on hold while detectives worked this case. Police are seeking restitution charges for the resources used in the investigation.

"We spent significant tax payer money on regular time and over time working this case," said Chief Burch.

Social media played a big role in the investigation. Chief Burch says it was detrimental at the beginning with so much information being posted, but in the end it brought out the truth.

"It helped us confirm that our suspicions at the time before the confession, it helped confirm that this was going to be a hoax," said Chief Burch.

The false crime has gained statewide attention painting what police call a negative picture. They hope everyone sees the truth and knows Denison is the town it always has been.

"Denison is and remains , will remain a safe community with a great quality of life," said Chief Burch.

The case will be handed over to the district attorney. Talbott could face up to six months in county jail and a $4,000 fine.